Morgan Stanley Maintains Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.83% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shift4 Payments is $78.54. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $95.55. The average price target represents an increase of 11.83% from its latest reported closing price of $70.23.

The projected annual revenue for Shift4 Payments is $2,822MM, an increase of 41.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 3,172K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,992K shares, representing an increase of 5.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 23.56% over the last quarter.

QUASX - AB Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 858K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 901K shares, representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 30.07% over the last quarter.

TSGUX - Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund holds 25K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 3.59% over the last quarter.

DVEAX - Delaware Select Growth Fund holds 163K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares, representing a decrease of 7.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 29.44% over the last quarter.

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 35K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing a decrease of 32.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 2.19% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shift4 Payments. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 8.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOUR is 0.35%, an increase of 16.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.62% to 77,630K shares. The put/call ratio of FOUR is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

Shift4 Payments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shift4 Payments is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company's technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, ecommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019.

