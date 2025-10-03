Morgan Stanley Maintains Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.99% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Shift4 Payments is $111.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $81.95 to a high of $137.55. The average price target represents an increase of 44.99% from its latest reported closing price of $76.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Shift4 Payments is 4,690MM, an increase of 29.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 921 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shift4 Payments. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 3.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOUR is 0.41%, an increase of 12.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.23% to 107,053K shares. The put/call ratio of FOUR is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Durable Capital Partners holds 6,665K shares representing 9.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,920K shares , representing an increase of 11.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 15.73% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 6,339K shares representing 9.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,448K shares , representing an increase of 14.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 32.43% over the last quarter.

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 4,966K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,766K shares , representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 20.38% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,371K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,003K shares , representing an increase of 57.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 50.28% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,198K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,239K shares , representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 12.25% over the last quarter.

