Morgan Stanley Maintains Shake Shack (SHAK) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.02% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shake Shack is $58.90. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.02% from its latest reported closing price of $54.03.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Shake Shack is $1,109MM, an increase of 23.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SAA - ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 12.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 3.94% over the last quarter.

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL SERIES FUND INC - Index 600 Stock Portfolio holds 16K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 14.74% over the last quarter.

FECGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Index Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 10.71% over the last quarter.

Truist Financial holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 40.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 73.27% over the last quarter.

ACAAX - Alger Capital Appreciation Fund holds 156K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 219K shares, representing a decrease of 40.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 23.22% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 498 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shake Shack. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHAK is 0.26%, an increase of 62.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.50% to 39,126K shares. The put/call ratio of SHAK is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

Shake Shack Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shake Shack is a modern day 'roadside' burger stand serving a classic American menu of premium burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer and wine. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to approximately 310 locations in 30 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 105 international locations including London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Philippines, Mexico, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

See all Shake Shack regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.