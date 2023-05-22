Morgan Stanley Maintains Sempra Energy (SRE) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.66% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sempra Energy is 175.95. The forecasts range from a low of 165.64 to a high of $191.10. The average price target represents an increase of 20.66% from its latest reported closing price of 145.82.

The projected annual revenue for Sempra Energy is 14,655MM, a decrease of 14.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.16.

Sempra Energy Declares $1.19 Dividend

On May 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.19 per share ($4.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 5, 2023 will receive the payment on July 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.19 per share.

At the current share price of $145.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.26%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.11%, the lowest has been 2.40%, and the highest has been 4.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.31 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1896 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sempra Energy. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRE is 0.42%, an increase of 3.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 329,727K shares. The put/call ratio of SRE is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 24,616K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,043K shares, representing an increase of 6.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 0.13% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,451K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,047K shares, representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 85.90% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,520K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,776K shares, representing a decrease of 21.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 25.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,557K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,377K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 2.99% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,266K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,125K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 3.16% over the last quarter.

Sempra Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With more than $60 billion in total assets at the end of 2019, the San Diego-based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 18,000 employees deliver energy with purpose to over 35 million consumers. The company is focused on the most attractive markets in North America, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in sustainability, and diversity and inclusion, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index. The company was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2020 by Fortune Magazine.

