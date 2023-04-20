Morgan Stanley Maintains Sempra Energy (SRE) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.81% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sempra Energy is $173.48. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $191.10. The average price target represents an increase of 9.81% from its latest reported closing price of $157.99.

The projected annual revenue for Sempra Energy is $14,655MM, an increase of 1.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.16.

Sempra Energy Declares $1.19 Dividend

On February 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.19 per share ($4.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 22, 2023 received the payment on April 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.14 per share.

At the current share price of $157.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.01%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.12%, the lowest has been 2.40%, and the highest has been 4.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.31 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.34 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.70. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VQNPX - Vanguard Growth and Income Fund Investor Shares holds 50K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 62.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 157.00% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP ClearBridge QS Select Large Cap Managed Volatility Fund Standard Class holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 894K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 941K shares, representing a decrease of 5.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 99.91% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VSRDX - U.S. Socially Responsible Fund holds 33K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 96.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 2,350.95% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1909 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sempra Energy. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 1.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRE is 0.44%, a decrease of 3.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.82% to 333,625K shares. The put/call ratio of SRE is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

Sempra Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With more than $60 billion in total assets at the end of 2019, the San Diego-based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 18,000 employees deliver energy with purpose to over 35 million consumers. The company is focused on the most attractive markets in North America, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in sustainability, and diversity and inclusion, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index. The company was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2020 by Fortune Magazine.

