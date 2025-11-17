Morgan Stanley Maintains Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Selective Insurance Group (NasdaqGS:SIGI) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.26% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Selective Insurance Group is $88.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.26% from its latest reported closing price of $78.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Selective Insurance Group is 4,272MM, a decrease of 18.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 794 funds or institutions reporting positions in Selective Insurance Group. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIGI is 0.19%, an increase of 2.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 65,729K shares. The put/call ratio of SIGI is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,597K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,594K shares , representing an increase of 38.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIGI by 67.92% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,979K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,983K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIGI by 10.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,961K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,921K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIGI by 13.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,652K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,602K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIGI by 53.34% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,515K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,631K shares , representing a decrease of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIGI by 11.25% over the last quarter.

