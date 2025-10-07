Morgan Stanley Maintains Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Selective Insurance Group (NasdaqGS:SIGI) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.34% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Selective Insurance Group is $90.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 7.34% from its latest reported closing price of $84.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Selective Insurance Group is 4,272MM, a decrease of 16.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 804 funds or institutions reporting positions in Selective Insurance Group. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIGI is 0.19%, an increase of 2.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.09% to 66,619K shares. The put/call ratio of SIGI is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,979K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,983K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIGI by 10.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,961K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,921K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIGI by 13.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,602K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,601K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIGI by 55.22% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,600K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,569K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIGI by 4.61% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 1,594K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares , representing an increase of 63.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIGI by 581.75% over the last quarter.

