Morgan Stanley Maintains Selective Insurance Group, Inc. - Preferred Stock (SIGIP) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:SIGIP) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.67% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. - Preferred Stock is $18.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.48 to a high of $20.69. The average price target represents an increase of 7.67% from its latest reported closing price of $16.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. - Preferred Stock is 4,272MM, a decrease of 18.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIGIP is 0.08%, an increase of 4.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.86% to 2,277K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 647K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares , representing a decrease of 6.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIGIP by 11.35% over the last quarter.

GIBAX - Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund A-Class holds 541K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 309K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 324K shares , representing a decrease of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIGIP by 2.09% over the last quarter.

GIOAX - Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund A-Class holds 246K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NPSAX - Nuveen Preferred Securities and Income Fund holds 222K shares. No change in the last quarter.

