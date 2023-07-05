Morgan Stanley Maintains SEI Investments (SEIC) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 5, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.71% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for SEI Investments is 64.77. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 8.71% from its latest reported closing price of 59.58.

The projected annual revenue for SEI Investments is 1,939MM, an increase of 3.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.58.

SEI Investments Declares $0.43 Dividend

On May 31, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.43 per share ($0.86 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 received the payment on June 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.43 per share.

At the current share price of $59.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.44%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.27%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 1.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 853 funds or institutions reporting positions in SEI Investments. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 2.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEIC is 0.20%, a decrease of 4.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.90% to 108,325K shares. The put/call ratio of SEIC is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 10,224K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,491K shares, representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 83,262.08% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 4,260K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 3,948K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,856K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 1.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,740K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,689K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 7.59% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,309K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,323K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 77.39% over the last quarter.

SEI Investments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SEI's Investment Manager Services supplies investment organizations of all types with advanced operating infrastructure they must have to evolve and compete in a landscape of escalating business challenges. SEI's award-winning global operating platform provides investment managers and asset owners with customized and integrated capabilities across a wide range of investment vehicles, strategies and jurisdictions. Its services enable users to gain scale and efficiency, keep pace with marketplace demands, and run their businesses more strategically. SEI partners with more than 550 traditional and alternative asset managers, as well as sovereign wealth funds and family offices, representing nearly $30 trillion in assets, including 49 of the top 100 asset managers worldwide*.

