Morgan Stanley Maintains SEI Investments (SEIC) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.57% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for SEI Investments is 64.26. The forecasts range from a low of 58.58 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 13.57% from its latest reported closing price of 56.58.

The projected annual revenue for SEI Investments is 1,939MM, an increase of 3.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 855 funds or institutions reporting positions in SEI Investments. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 2.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEIC is 0.20%, a decrease of 6.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.31% to 108,350K shares. The put/call ratio of SEIC is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 10,224K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,491K shares, representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 83,262.08% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 4,260K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 3,948K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,856K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 1.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,740K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,689K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 7.59% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,309K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,323K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 77.39% over the last quarter.

SEI Investments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SEI's Investment Manager Services supplies investment organizations of all types with advanced operating infrastructure they must have to evolve and compete in a landscape of escalating business challenges. SEI's award-winning global operating platform provides investment managers and asset owners with customized and integrated capabilities across a wide range of investment vehicles, strategies and jurisdictions. Its services enable users to gain scale and efficiency, keep pace with marketplace demands, and run their businesses more strategically. SEI partners with more than 550 traditional and alternative asset managers, as well as sovereign wealth funds and family offices, representing nearly $30 trillion in assets, including 49 of the top 100 asset managers worldwide*.

