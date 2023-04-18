Morgan Stanley Maintains Schlumberger (SLB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.59% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Schlumberger is $65.52. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 25.59% from its latest reported closing price of $52.17.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Schlumberger is $32,916MM, an increase of 17.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.02.

Schlumberger Declares $0.25 Dividend

On January 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023 received the payment on April 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $52.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.92%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.23%, the lowest has been 1.14%, and the highest has been 15.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.26 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LCM Capital Management holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Royal London Asset Management holds 575K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLB by 30.83% over the last quarter.

ADVAX - North Square Strategic Income Fund holds 27K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Gotham Asset Management holds 48K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLB by 39.28% over the last quarter.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLB by 99.85% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2457 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schlumberger. This is an increase of 221 owner(s) or 9.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLB is 0.55%, an increase of 3.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 1,353,862K shares. The put/call ratio of SLB is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

SLB Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Schlumberger is the world's leading provider of technology and digital solutions for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the energy industry. With product sales and services in more than 120 countries and employing approximately 82,000 people as of the end of third quarter of 2020 who represent over 170 nationalities, Schlumberger supplies the industry's most comprehensive range of products and services, from exploration through production, and integrated pore-to-pipeline solutions that optimize hydrocarbon recovery to deliver reservoir performance sustainably. Schlumberger Limited has executive offices in Paris, Houston, London, and The Hague, and reported revenues of $32.92 billion in 2019.

See all Schlumberger regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.