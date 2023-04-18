Morgan Stanley Maintains SBA Communications (SBAC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.62% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for SBA Communications is $330.62. The forecasts range from a low of $297.95 to a high of $369.60. The average price target represents an increase of 25.62% from its latest reported closing price of $263.18.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SBA Communications is $2,787MM, an increase of 5.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.58.

SBA Communications Declares $0.85 Dividend

On February 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share ($3.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.71 per share.

At the current share price of $263.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.29%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.06%, the lowest has been 0.56%, and the highest has been 2.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.80. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.83%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JLPSX - JPMorgan U.S. Large Cap Core Plus Fund Class I holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 14.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 34.51% over the last quarter.

NXTG - First Trust Indxx NextG ETF holds 20K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 8.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 3.96% over the last quarter.

XAOKX - Index 500 Portfolio Initial Class holds 34K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 8.42% over the last quarter.

RRRAX - DWS RREEF Real Estate Securities Fund holds 226K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares, representing an increase of 5.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 3.96% over the last quarter.

SNXFX - Schwab 1000 Index Fund holds 35K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 5.31% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1644 funds or institutions reporting positions in SBA Communications. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 3.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBAC is 0.60%, an increase of 9.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 122,404K shares. The put/call ratio of SBAC is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

SBA Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization.

See all SBA Communications regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.