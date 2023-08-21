Morgan Stanley Maintains Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.36% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sally Beauty Holdings is 15.50. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 49.36% from its latest reported closing price of 10.38.

The projected annual revenue for Sally Beauty Holdings is 3,762MM, a decrease of 0.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 506 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sally Beauty Holdings. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBH is 0.16%, an increase of 3.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.20% to 136,147K shares. The put/call ratio of SBH is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 8,232K shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,274K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBH by 4.37% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 8,208K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,067K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBH by 34.94% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,808K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,931K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBH by 19.04% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 6,554K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,081K shares, representing a decrease of 8.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBH by 29.15% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 4,316K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,907K shares, representing an increase of 9.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBH by 14.37% over the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.9 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through 5,062 stores, including 158 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers.

