Morgan Stanley Maintains Sabre (SABR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.64% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sabre is 4.22. The forecasts range from a low of 3.54 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.64% from its latest reported closing price of 4.89.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sabre is 3,255MM, an increase of 17.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 525 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sabre. This is a decrease of 88 owner(s) or 14.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SABR is 0.11%, a decrease of 35.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.00% to 380,406K shares. The put/call ratio of SABR is 2.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 23,881K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,332K shares, representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SABR by 33.80% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 22,708K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 21,809K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,863K shares, representing an increase of 18.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SABR by 20.03% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 14,933K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,422K shares, representing a decrease of 23.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SABR by 46.41% over the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 14,401K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sabre Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.