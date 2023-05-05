Morgan Stanley Maintains Sabre (SABR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.69% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sabre is 5.65. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $9.66. The average price target represents an increase of 50.69% from its latest reported closing price of 3.75.

The projected annual revenue for Sabre is 3,255MM, an increase of 20.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 608 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sabre. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SABR is 0.17%, an increase of 25.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.53% to 391,743K shares. The put/call ratio of SABR is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 24,332K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company.

Fundsmith LLP holds 22,708K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,733K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SABR by 15.33% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 18,422K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,498K shares, representing an increase of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SABR by 14.96% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 17,863K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,591K shares, representing an increase of 12.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SABR by 25.46% over the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 14,401K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sabre Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

