Morgan Stanley Maintains RXO (RXO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of RXO (NYSE:RXO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.05% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for RXO is 21.52. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 9.05% from its latest reported closing price of 19.73.

The projected annual revenue for RXO is 4,660MM, an increase of 10.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 600 funds or institutions reporting positions in RXO. This is a decrease of 64 owner(s) or 9.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXO is 0.14%, an increase of 8.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.10% to 118,828K shares. The put/call ratio of RXO is 4.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 15,980K shares representing 13.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,274K shares, representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXO by 67.22% over the last quarter.

MFN Partners Management holds 12,675K shares representing 10.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,207K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,490K shares, representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXO by 8.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,651K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,602K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXO by 7.94% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,019K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,047K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXO by 8.80% over the last quarter.

