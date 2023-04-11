Morgan Stanley Maintains Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.83% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Royalty Pharma is $54.04. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 48.83% from its latest reported closing price of $36.31.

The projected annual revenue for Royalty Pharma is $2,624MM, an increase of 17.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.66.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PACK Private Wealth holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 38K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing a decrease of 86.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPRX by 99.95% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Blended Mid Cap Managed Volatility Fund Standard Class holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ossiam holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 752 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royalty Pharma. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 3.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPRX is 0.71%, an increase of 10.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.25% to 344,595K shares. The put/call ratio of RPRX is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

Royalty Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry's leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly - directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma's current portfolio includes royalties on more than 45 commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J's Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer's Xtandi, Biogen's Tysabri, Gilead's HIV franchise, Merck's Januvia, Novartis' Promacta, and Vertex's Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko and Trikafta, and five development-stage product candidates.

