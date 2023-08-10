Morgan Stanley Maintains Royalty Pharma plc - (RPRX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Royalty Pharma plc - (NASDAQ:RPRX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.46% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Royalty Pharma plc - is 50.24. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 64.46% from its latest reported closing price of 30.55.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Royalty Pharma plc - is 2,624MM, an increase of 11.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 765 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royalty Pharma plc -. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPRX is 0.58%, a decrease of 0.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 344,670K shares. The put/call ratio of RPRX is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 18,501K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,919K shares, representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPRX by 70.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,658K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,401K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPRX by 13.92% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 11,204K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,009K shares, representing an increase of 10.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPRX by 4.32% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,798K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,718K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPRX by 10.94% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,672K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,425K shares, representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPRX by 13.28% over the last quarter.

Royalty Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry's leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly - directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma's current portfolio includes royalties on more than 45 commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J's Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer's Xtandi, Biogen's Tysabri, Gilead's HIV franchise, Merck's Januvia, Novartis' Promacta, and Vertex's Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko and Trikafta, and five development-stage product candidates.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.