Morgan Stanley Maintains Royalty Pharma plc - (RPRX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Royalty Pharma plc - (NASDAQ:RPRX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.39% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Royalty Pharma plc - is 52.82. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 55.39% from its latest reported closing price of 33.99.

The projected annual revenue for Royalty Pharma plc - is 2,624MM, an increase of 11.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 749 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royalty Pharma plc -. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 3.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPRX is 0.59%, a decrease of 4.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.40% to 349,542K shares. The put/call ratio of RPRX is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 18,919K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,119K shares, representing an increase of 9.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPRX by 12.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,401K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,090K shares, representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPRX by 6.62% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 10,009K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,882K shares, representing a decrease of 8.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPRX by 1.91% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,718K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,568K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPRX by 8.07% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,425K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,332K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPRX by 8.70% over the last quarter.

Royalty Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry's leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly - directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma's current portfolio includes royalties on more than 45 commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J's Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer's Xtandi, Biogen's Tysabri, Gilead's HIV franchise, Merck's Januvia, Novartis' Promacta, and Vertex's Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko and Trikafta, and five development-stage product candidates.

