Morgan Stanley Maintains Rover Group, Inc. (ROVR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.23% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rover Group, Inc. is 5.71. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 41.23% from its latest reported closing price of 4.04.

The projected annual revenue for Rover Group, Inc. is 229MM, an increase of 22.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rover Group, Inc.. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 6.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROVR is 0.12%, a decrease of 20.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.08% to 21,110K shares. The put/call ratio of ROVR is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 3,666K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,414K shares, representing an increase of 34.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROVR by 34.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,629K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,549K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROVR by 3.74% over the last quarter.

BIVIX - Invenomic Fund Institutional Class shares holds 2,450K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,100K shares, representing a decrease of 26.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROVR by 44.86% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,112K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,022K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROVR by 3.93% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,385K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,413K shares, representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROVR by 3.84% over the last quarter.

Rover Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rover.com is an American company which operates an online marketplace for people to buy and sell pet care services including pet sitting, dog boarding, and dog walking. Rover.com was founded in 2011 in Seattle, Washington and is formally incorporated under the name "A Place for Rover, Inc.

