Morgan Stanley Maintains Rockwell Automation (ROK) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.86% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rockwell Automation is 322.12. The forecasts range from a low of 222.20 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.86% from its latest reported closing price of 304.28.

The projected annual revenue for Rockwell Automation is 8,554MM, a decrease of 0.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1913 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rockwell Automation. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROK is 0.29%, a decrease of 15.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 104,598K shares. The put/call ratio of ROK is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 5,100K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,094K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 10.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,554K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,491K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 7.09% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,681K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,674K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 10.58% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,678K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,655K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 6.59% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,639K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,318K shares, representing an increase of 12.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 84.95% over the last quarter.

Rockwell Automation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. is an American provider of industrial automation whose brands include Allen-Bradley, FactoryTalk software and LifecycleIQ Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

