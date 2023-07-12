Morgan Stanley Maintains Rockwell Automation (ROK) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.82% Downside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rockwell Automation is 304.93. The forecasts range from a low of 222.20 to a high of $351.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.82% from its latest reported closing price of 338.14.

The projected annual revenue for Rockwell Automation is 8,554MM, an increase of 2.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1896 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rockwell Automation. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROK is 0.29%, a decrease of 15.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.83% to 105,751K shares. The put/call ratio of ROK is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 5,100K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,094K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 10.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,554K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,491K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 7.09% over the last quarter.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt holds 2,908K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,013K shares, representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 16.99% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,681K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,674K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 10.58% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,678K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,655K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 6.59% over the last quarter.

Rockwell Automation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. is an American provider of industrial automation whose brands include Allen-Bradley, FactoryTalk software and LifecycleIQ Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

