Morgan Stanley Maintains Robinhood Markets Inc - (HOOD) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Robinhood Markets Inc - (NASDAQ:HOOD) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.56% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Robinhood Markets Inc - is 13.18. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 35.56% from its latest reported closing price of 9.72.

The projected annual revenue for Robinhood Markets Inc - is 1,926MM, an increase of 15.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 520 funds or institutions reporting positions in Robinhood Markets Inc -. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOOD is 1.08%, a decrease of 10.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 576,246K shares. The put/call ratio of HOOD is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Galileo holds 58,063K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Index Venture Associates VI holds 57,900K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,106K shares, representing a decrease of 12.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 0.25% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 31,920K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,734K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 0.41% over the last quarter.

Ribbit Capital GP II holds 26,507K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,501K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 25,040K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,312K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 2.18% over the last quarter.

Robinhood Markets Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. is an American financial services company headquartered in Menlo Park, California, that facilitates commission-free trades of stocks, exchange-traded funds and cryptocurrencies via a mobile app introduced in March 2015.

