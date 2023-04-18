Morgan Stanley Maintains Rivian Automotive Inc - (RIVN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Rivian Automotive Inc - (NASDAQ:RIVN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 135.87% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rivian Automotive Inc - is $32.38. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 135.87% from its latest reported closing price of $13.73.

The projected annual revenue for Rivian Automotive Inc - is $5,692MM, an increase of 243.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$5.82.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCGRRX - Growth Account Class R1 holds 181K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares, representing a decrease of 9.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIVN by 25.52% over the last quarter.

Ci Investments holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 19.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIVN by 31.89% over the last quarter.

Clear Harbor Asset Management holds 130K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIVN by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Dougherty Wealth Advisers holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1038 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rivian Automotive Inc -. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 6.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIVN is 0.26%, a decrease of 31.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.20% to 668,275K shares. The put/call ratio of RIVN is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

Rivian Automotive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships.

