Morgan Stanley Maintains RH (RH) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of RH (NYSE:RH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.76% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for RH is $254.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $174.73 to a high of $404.25. The average price target represents an increase of 48.76% from its latest reported closing price of $171.01 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for RH is 4,222MM, an increase of 23.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.91, a decrease of 26.16% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 745 funds or institutions reporting positions in RH. This is an decrease of 93 owner(s) or 11.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RH is 0.12%, an increase of 33.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.68% to 18,195K shares. The put/call ratio of RH is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 1,138K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,135K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RH by 9.45% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 648K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 734K shares , representing a decrease of 13.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RH by 9.06% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 577K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares , representing an increase of 34.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RH by 48.47% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 574K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 345K shares , representing an increase of 39.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RH by 42.26% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 494K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 491K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RH by 23.56% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.