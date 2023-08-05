Morgan Stanley Maintains Resideo Technologies (REZI) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.41% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Resideo Technologies is 23.12. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 51.41% from its latest reported closing price of 15.27.

The projected annual revenue for Resideo Technologies is 6,616MM, an increase of 4.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 688 funds or institutions reporting positions in Resideo Technologies. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REZI is 0.17%, a decrease of 5.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 166,874K shares. The put/call ratio of REZI is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 14,093K shares representing 9.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,360K shares, representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REZI by 10.93% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,638K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,807K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REZI by 6.28% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 7,710K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,458K shares, representing a decrease of 22.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REZI by 8.78% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 6,704K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,508K shares, representing an increase of 17.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REZI by 22.83% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 5,470K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,484K shares, representing an increase of 18.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REZI by 31.24% over the last quarter.

Resideo Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Resideo Technologies Inc. is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of technology-driven products and solutions that provide comfort, security, energy efficiency and control to customers worldwide. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. The company continues to serve more than 110,000 professionals through leading distributors, including its ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from nearly 200 stocking locations around the world.

