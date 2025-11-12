Morgan Stanley Maintains Repay Holdings (RPAY) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Repay Holdings (NasdaqCM:RPAY) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 142.18% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Repay Holdings is $8.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 142.18% from its latest reported closing price of $3.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Repay Holdings is 379MM, an increase of 22.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 364 funds or institutions reporting positions in Repay Holdings. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPAY is 0.08%, an increase of 24.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.09% to 96,233K shares. The put/call ratio of RPAY is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 6,668K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,440K shares , representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPAY by 5.20% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 4,235K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,395K shares , representing an increase of 19.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPAY by 11.51% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 4,175K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,655K shares , representing an increase of 36.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPAY by 25.13% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 3,750K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 3,750K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

