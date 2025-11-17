Stocks
RNR

Morgan Stanley Maintains RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR) Overweight Recommendation

November 17, 2025 — 07:04 pm EST

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.10% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for RenaissanceRe Holdings is $289.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $252.50 to a high of $433.65. The average price target represents an increase of 10.10% from its latest reported closing price of $262.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RenaissanceRe Holdings is 8,529MM, a decrease of 30.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 64.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 965 funds or institutions reporting positions in RenaissanceRe Holdings. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNR is 0.27%, an increase of 9.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.37% to 52,318K shares. RNR / RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of RNR is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,872K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,952K shares , representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 51.40% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,650K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,642K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 1.46% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 2,399K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,585K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,606K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 5.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,566K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 9.36% over the last quarter.

