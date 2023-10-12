Morgan Stanley Maintains RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.51% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for RenaissanceRe Holdings is 250.54. The forecasts range from a low of 218.16 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.51% from its latest reported closing price of 213.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for RenaissanceRe Holdings is 7,553MM, an increase of 2.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 23.45.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Declares $0.38 Dividend

On August 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 received the payment on September 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $213.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.71%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.87%, the lowest has been 0.68%, and the highest has been 1.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.11 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.37 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 878 funds or institutions reporting positions in RenaissanceRe Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNR is 0.29%, a decrease of 4.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.07% to 55,102K shares. The put/call ratio of RNR is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 2,414K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,108K shares, representing an increase of 12.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 0.82% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 2,399K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,990K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,355K shares, representing a decrease of 18.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 65.17% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,917K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,911K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 134.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,567K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,353K shares, representing an increase of 13.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 0.52% over the last quarter.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.