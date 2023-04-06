Morgan Stanley Maintains Regions Financial (RF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.80% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regions Financial is $25.57. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 39.80% from its latest reported closing price of $18.29.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Regions Financial is $7,952MM, an increase of 14.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.59.

Regions Financial Declares $0.20 Dividend

On February 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on April 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $18.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.37%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.69%, the lowest has been 1.88%, and the highest has been 8.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.02 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.67 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HUMDX - Huber Capital Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 176.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RF by 60.53% over the last quarter.

Montag A & Associates holds 28K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caption Management holds 44K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 79.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RF by 482.49% over the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RF by 2.23% over the last quarter.

Whittier Trust holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RF by 47.44% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1621 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regions Financial. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RF is 0.23%, a decrease of 6.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.97% to 805,200K shares. The put/call ratio of RF is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

Regions Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Regions Financial Corporation, with $147 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.

See all Regions Financial regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.