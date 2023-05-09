Morgan Stanley Maintains Regenxbio (RGNX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 139.38% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regenxbio is 44.17. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 139.38% from its latest reported closing price of 18.45.

The projected annual revenue for Regenxbio is 189MM, an increase of 72.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 463 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regenxbio. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGNX is 0.12%, a decrease of 2.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.84% to 40,324K shares. The put/call ratio of RGNX is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,794K shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,055K shares, representing a decrease of 6.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGNX by 26.28% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,811K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,757K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGNX by 20.39% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 1,914K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,917K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGNX by 9.68% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 1,845K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 1,383K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,280K shares, representing an increase of 7.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGNX by 21.06% over the last quarter.

Regenxbio Background Information

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

