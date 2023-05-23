Morgan Stanley Maintains RBC Bearings (RBC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.05% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for RBC Bearings is 251.79. The forecasts range from a low of 213.11 to a high of $299.25. The average price target represents an increase of 16.05% from its latest reported closing price of 216.97.

The projected annual revenue for RBC Bearings is 1,611MM, an increase of 9.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 631 funds or institutions reporting positions in RBC Bearings. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBC is 0.38%, a decrease of 2.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.33% to 37,930K shares. The put/call ratio of RBC is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,173K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,098K shares, representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 6.87% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,076K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,980K shares, representing a decrease of 43.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 27.95% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,069K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,065K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 27.04% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 1,999K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,856K shares, representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 8.15% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,499K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,332K shares, representing an increase of 11.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 15.66% over the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components. Founded in 1919, the Company is primarily focused on producing highly technical or regulated bearing products and components requiring sophisticated design, testing and manufacturing capabilities for the diversified industrial, aerospace and defense markets. The Company is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.

