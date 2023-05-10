Morgan Stanley Maintains Quotient Technology (QUOT) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.27% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quotient Technology is 3.60. The forecasts range from a low of 2.63 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.27% from its latest reported closing price of 2.90.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Quotient Technology is 322MM, an increase of 19.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quotient Technology. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QUOT is 0.16%, an increase of 18.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 75,568K shares. The put/call ratio of QUOT is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Engaged Capital holds 8,107K shares representing 8.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,107K shares, representing an increase of 24.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUOT by 68.56% over the last quarter.

Lynrock Lake holds 6,567K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,667K shares, representing an increase of 13.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUOT by 76.48% over the last quarter.

Grassi Investment Management holds 5,306K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Trigran Investments holds 5,204K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,726K shares, representing a decrease of 29.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUOT by 0.33% over the last quarter.

Coliseum Capital Management holds 4,586K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Quotient Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Quotient Technology is a leading digital promotions, media and analytics company that delivers personalized digital coupons and ads - informed by proprietary shopper and online engagement data - to millions of shoppers daily. The company uses its proprietary Promotions, Media, Audience and Analytics Cloud Platforms and services to seamlessly target audiences, optimize performance, and deliver measurable, incremental sales for CPG and retail marketers. The company serves hundreds of CPGs and retailers nationwide, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General and Ahold-Delhaize USA. Quotient is based in Mountain View, California, and has offices in Bangalore, India, Cincinnati, New York, Paris and London.

See all Quotient Technology regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.