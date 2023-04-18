Morgan Stanley Maintains Quotient Technology (QUOT) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.28% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quotient Technology is $3.71. The forecasts range from a low of $2.93 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 17.28% from its latest reported closing price of $3.16.

The projected annual revenue for Quotient Technology is $322MM, an increase of 11.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Axa holds 159K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 49K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing a decrease of 12.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QUOT by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Fifth Third Bancorp holds 20K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SkyView Investment Advisors holds 70K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUOT by 49.95% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT Small Cap Index Fund Class II holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quotient Technology. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 7.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QUOT is 0.52%, an increase of 279.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.64% to 76,303K shares. The put/call ratio of QUOT is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

Quotient Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Quotient Technology is a leading digital promotions, media and analytics company that delivers personalized digital coupons and ads - informed by proprietary shopper and online engagement data - to millions of shoppers daily. The company uses its proprietary Promotions, Media, Audience and Analytics Cloud Platforms and services to seamlessly target audiences, optimize performance, and deliver measurable, incremental sales for CPG and retail marketers. The company serves hundreds of CPGs and retailers nationwide, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General and Ahold-Delhaize USA. Quotient is based in Mountain View, California, and has offices in Bangalore, India, Cincinnati, New York, Paris and London.

