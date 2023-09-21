Morgan Stanley Maintains Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 21, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.01% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Public Service Enterprise Group is 67.99. The forecasts range from a low of 61.10 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 12.01% from its latest reported closing price of 60.70.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Public Service Enterprise Group is 9,290MM, a decrease of 19.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group Declares $0.57 Dividend

On July 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share ($2.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 8, 2023 will receive the payment on September 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.57 per share.

At the current share price of $60.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.76%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.42%, the lowest has been 2.97%, and the highest has been 5.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.31 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1639 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Service Enterprise Group. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEG is 0.29%, a decrease of 1.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 429,879K shares. The put/call ratio of PEG is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 32,294K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,277K shares, representing an increase of 27.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 888.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,541K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,444K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 6.92% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,880K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,643K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 7.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,699K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,254K shares, representing an increase of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 5.36% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 10,418K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,547K shares, representing a decrease of 49.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 36.92% over the last quarter.

Public Service Enterprise Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company with approximately 13,000 employees. Headquartered in Newark, N.J., PSEG's principal operating subsidiaries are: Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island. PSEG is a Fortune 500 company included in the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 13 consecutive years.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.