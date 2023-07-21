Morgan Stanley Maintains Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) with a Overweight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.65% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Public Service Enterprise Group is 68.10. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 5.65% from its latest reported closing price of 64.46.
The projected annual revenue for Public Service Enterprise Group is 9,290MM, a decrease of 17.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.53.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1672 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Service Enterprise Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEG is 0.29%, a decrease of 10.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.68% to 424,356K shares. The put/call ratio of PEG is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Jpmorgan Chase holds 23,277K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,641K shares, representing an increase of 15.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 85.98% over the last quarter.
Capital Research Global Investors holds 15,547K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,304K shares, representing a decrease of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 8.22% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,444K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,163K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 4.14% over the last quarter.
VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,643K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,534K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 4.59% over the last quarter.
Geode Capital Management holds 10,254K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,032K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 3.65% over the last quarter.
Public Service Enterprise Group Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company with approximately 13,000 employees. Headquartered in Newark, N.J., PSEG's principal operating subsidiaries are: Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island. PSEG is a Fortune 500 company included in the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 13 consecutive years.
