Morgan Stanley Maintains PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NasdaqGM:PRCT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.73% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for PROCEPT BioRobotics is $55.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 81.73% from its latest reported closing price of $30.41 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PROCEPT BioRobotics is 311MM, an increase of 3.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 545 funds or institutions reporting positions in PROCEPT BioRobotics. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 5.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRCT is 0.23%, an increase of 9.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.44% to 68,636K shares. The put/call ratio of PRCT is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 3,420K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,157K shares , representing an increase of 36.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRCT by 21.70% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,053K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,528K shares , representing an increase of 25.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRCT by 19.41% over the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 1,970K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,598K shares , representing an increase of 18.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRCT by 23.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,672K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,644K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRCT by 10.24% over the last quarter.

Chicago Capital holds 1,569K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 569K shares , representing an increase of 63.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCT by 70.37% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.