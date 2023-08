Morgan Stanley Maintains Primerica (PRI) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.58% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Primerica is 216.24. The forecasts range from a low of 171.70 to a high of $256.20. The average price target represents an increase of 0.58% from its latest reported closing price of 215.00.

The projected annual revenue for Primerica is 2,910MM, an increase of 4.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 740 funds or institutions reporting positions in Primerica. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 6.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRI is 0.31%, an increase of 7.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.67% to 39,197K shares. The put/call ratio of PRI is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,907K shares representing 10.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,883K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRI by 15.17% over the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 2,151K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,161K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRI by 18.68% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,947K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,951K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRI by 8.39% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 1,500K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 1,248K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,248K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRI by 16.14% over the last quarter.

Primerica Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Primerica is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. Licensed financial representatives educate Primerica clients about how to prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate products like term life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, and other financial products. Primerica insured over 5.5 million people and had over 2.6 million client investment accounts as of December 31, 2020. Primerica was the #2 issuer of Term Life insurance coverage in North America in 2019 through its insurance company subsidiaries. Primerica stock is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and the Russell 1000 stock indices.'

