Morgan Stanley Maintains Primerica (PRI) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.55% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Primerica is 201.45. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $256.20. The average price target represents an increase of 10.55% from its latest reported closing price of 182.22.

The projected annual revenue for Primerica is 2,910MM, an increase of 4.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 693 funds or institutions reporting positions in Primerica. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 4.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRI is 0.28%, an increase of 11.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 40,692K shares. The put/call ratio of PRI is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,883K shares representing 10.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,039K shares, representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRI by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 2,161K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,199K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRI by 2.89% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,951K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,976K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRI by 17.88% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 1,500K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,520K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRI by 3.47% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 1,248K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,252K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRI by 6.12% over the last quarter.

Primerica Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Primerica is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. Licensed financial representatives educate Primerica clients about how to prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate products like term life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, and other financial products. Primerica insured over 5.5 million people and had over 2.6 million client investment accounts as of December 31, 2020. Primerica was the #2 issuer of Term Life insurance coverage in North America in 2019 through its insurance company subsidiaries. Primerica stock is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and the Russell 1000 stock indices.'

