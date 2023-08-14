Morgan Stanley Maintains Prime Medicine (PRME) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.78% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Prime Medicine is 23.12. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 97.78% from its latest reported closing price of 11.69.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Prime Medicine is 2MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prime Medicine. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 6.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRME is 0.14%, a decrease of 11.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.11% to 4,907K shares. The put/call ratio of PRME is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 1,796K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,426K shares, representing an increase of 20.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRME by 18.83% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II holds 412K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 401K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 402K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRME by 37.49% over the last quarter.

SHSSX - Blackrock Health Sciences Opportunities Portfolio Institutional holds 361K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 287K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.