Morgan Stanley Maintains PPL (PPL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of PPL (NYSE:PPL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.71% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for PPL is 31.81. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 25.71% from its latest reported closing price of 25.30.

The projected annual revenue for PPL is 7,727MM, a decrease of 10.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1441 funds or institutions reporting positions in PPL. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 2.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPL is 0.27%, a decrease of 1.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.84% to 602,073K shares. The put/call ratio of PPL is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,755K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,234K shares, representing an increase of 6.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 5.89% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,206K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,266K shares, representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 2.62% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,182K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,022K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 10.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,520K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,173K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 11.90% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 15,160K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,291K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 9.12% over the last quarter.

PPL Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PPL Electric Utilities Corporation, a subsidiary of PPL Corporation, provides electricity delivery services to about 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania.

