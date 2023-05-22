Morgan Stanley Maintains PPL (PPL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of PPL (NYSE:PPL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.59% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for PPL is 32.36. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 19.59% from its latest reported closing price of 27.06.

The projected annual revenue for PPL is 7,727MM, a decrease of 9.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.62.

PPL Declares $0.24 Dividend

On May 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $27.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.55%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.04%, the lowest has been 2.61%, and the highest has been 8.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.21 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.23 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.92. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.42%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1476 funds or institutions reporting positions in PPL. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPL is 0.27%, an increase of 16.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.79% to 613,321K shares. The put/call ratio of PPL is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,234K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,954K shares, representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 2.96% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,022K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,689K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 8.31% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,266K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,985K shares, representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 1.39% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 15,291K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,514K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 5.83% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,173K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,900K shares, representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 16.58% over the last quarter.

PPL Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PPL Electric Utilities Corporation, a subsidiary of PPL Corporation, provides electricity delivery services to about 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania.

