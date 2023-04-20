Morgan Stanley Maintains PPL (PPL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of PPL (NYSE:PPL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.79% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PPL is $32.08. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 11.79% from its latest reported closing price of $28.70.

The projected annual revenue for PPL is $7,727MM, a decrease of 2.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.62.

PPL Declares $0.24 Dividend

On February 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $28.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.34%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.08%, the lowest has been 2.61%, and the highest has been 8.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.19 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.45 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.94. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.42%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Proficio Capital Partners holds 21K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

TRANSAMERICA SERIES TRUST - Transamerica U.S. Equity Index VP Service holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 5.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 10.10% over the last quarter.

Ing Groep holds 125K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing an increase of 37.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 10.02% over the last quarter.

Lincoln National holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,358K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,259K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 6.13% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1465 funds or institutions reporting positions in PPL. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPL is 0.28%, an increase of 7.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.63% to 591,035K shares. The put/call ratio of PPL is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

PPL Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PPL Electric Utilities Corporation, a subsidiary of PPL Corporation, provides electricity delivery services to about 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania.

