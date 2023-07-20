Morgan Stanley Maintains PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.36% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for PNC Financial Services Group is 144.76. The forecasts range from a low of 119.18 to a high of $195.30. The average price target represents an increase of 9.36% from its latest reported closing price of 132.37.

The projected annual revenue for PNC Financial Services Group is 23,502MM, an increase of 11.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2359 funds or institutions reporting positions in PNC Financial Services Group. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNC is 0.35%, a decrease of 24.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.74% to 377,425K shares. The put/call ratio of PNC is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,375K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,260K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 24.99% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 11,857K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,071K shares, representing a decrease of 10.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 31.79% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,670K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,269K shares, representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 90.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,357K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,324K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 25.10% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,066K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,265K shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 28.99% over the last quarter.

PNC Financial Services Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

he PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management.

