Morgan Stanley Maintains PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.62% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for PNC Financial Services Group is $173.19. The forecasts range from a low of $133.32 to a high of $228.90. The average price target represents an increase of 42.62% from its latest reported closing price of $121.43.

The projected annual revenue for PNC Financial Services Group is $23,502MM, an increase of 13.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $16.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 113K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PLPIX - LargeCap S&P 500 Index Fund R-1 holds 67K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 4.47% over the last quarter.

SBSPX - QS S&P 500 Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 0.71% over the last quarter.

Tributary Capital Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 20.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 26.55% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 46K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares, representing a decrease of 147.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 58.86% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2359 funds or institutions reporting positions in PNC Financial Services Group. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNC is 0.37%, a decrease of 6.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.69% to 396,136K shares. The put/call ratio of PNC is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

PNC Financial Services Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

he PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management.

