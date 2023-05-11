Morgan Stanley Maintains PLAYSTUDIOS Inc - (MYPS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc - (NASDAQ:MYPS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.50% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for PLAYSTUDIOS Inc - is 5.71. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 27.50% from its latest reported closing price of 4.48.

The projected annual revenue for PLAYSTUDIOS Inc - is 306MM, an increase of 1.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in PLAYSTUDIOS Inc -. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYPS is 0.03%, a decrease of 2.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.37% to 35,720K shares. The put/call ratio of MYPS is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,500K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,500K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,425K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 2,423K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 1,961K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PLAYSTUDIOS Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PLAYSTUDIOS is the developer and operator of award-winning free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company’s collection of original and published titles is powered by its groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from a portfolio of global entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS brings together beautifully designed mobile gaming content with an innovative loyalty platform in order to provide its players with an unequaled entertainment experience and its partners with actionable business insights.

