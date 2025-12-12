Morgan Stanley Maintains Planet Labs PBC (PL) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.95% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Planet Labs PBC is $13.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.95% from its latest reported closing price of $17.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Planet Labs PBC is 595MM, an increase of 110.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 452 funds or institutions reporting positions in Planet Labs PBC. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 11.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PL is 0.20%, an increase of 40.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.92% to 223,301K shares. The put/call ratio of PL is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alphabet holds 31,943K shares representing 10.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 14,372K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,062K shares , representing an increase of 57.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PL by 351.62% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 7,829K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,820K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PL by 74.89% over the last quarter.

Capricorn Investment Group holds 7,141K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,692K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,390K shares , representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PL by 68.64% over the last quarter.

