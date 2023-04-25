Morgan Stanley Maintains Plains GP Holdings LP - (PAGP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Plains GP Holdings LP - (NASDAQ:PAGP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.33% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Plains GP Holdings LP - is 16.12. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 16.33% from its latest reported closing price of 13.86.

The projected annual revenue for Plains GP Holdings LP - is 64,388MM, an increase of 12.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 380 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plains GP Holdings LP -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAGP is 0.70%, an increase of 8.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.36% to 241,645K shares. The put/call ratio of PAGP is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 13,037K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,386K shares, representing an increase of 4.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 12.06% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 12,830K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,821K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 10.48% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 12,781K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,566K shares, representing a decrease of 6.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 2.01% over the last quarter.

Energy Income Partners holds 10,874K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,958K shares, representing an increase of 17.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 33.29% over the last quarter.

TORIX - Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 8,356K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,130K shares, representing a decrease of 9.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 2.59% over the last quarter.

Plains GP Holdings Background Information

Plains GP Holdings is a publicly traded entity that owns a non-economic controlling general partner interest in PAA and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA, one of the largest energy infrastructure and logistics companies in North America. PAGP is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

