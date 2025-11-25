Morgan Stanley Maintains Plains GP Holdings, L.P. - Limited Partnership (PAGP) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. - Limited Partnership (NasdaqGS:PAGP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.02% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. - Limited Partnership is $21.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 16.02% from its latest reported closing price of $18.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. - Limited Partnership is 67,888MM, an increase of 44.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 432 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. - Limited Partnership. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAGP is 0.66%, an increase of 8.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.50% to 214,039K shares. The put/call ratio of PAGP is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 11,819K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,637K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 47.36% over the last quarter.

Energy Income Partners holds 10,197K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,094K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 48.10% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 9,939K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,118K shares , representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 86.53% over the last quarter.

Chickasaw Capital Management holds 8,833K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,339K shares , representing an increase of 5.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 2.36% over the last quarter.

EMLP - First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund holds 7,784K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,704K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 0.63% over the last quarter.

