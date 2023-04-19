Morgan Stanley Maintains Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.80% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pioneer Natural Resources is $260.01. The forecasts range from a low of $196.95 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.80% from its latest reported closing price of $228.48.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pioneer Natural Resources is $16,544MM, a decrease of 32.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $27.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Declares $5.58 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $5.58 per share ($22.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 6, 2023 received the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $4.61 per share.

At the current share price of $228.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.77%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.36%, the lowest has been 0.15%, and the highest has been 16.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.35 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.47 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.83. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 11.53%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Comerica Securities holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 5.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PXD by 99.91% over the last quarter.

International Assets Investment Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 400K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 369K shares, representing an increase of 7.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PXD by 3.35% over the last quarter.

FVWSX - Fidelity Series Opportunistic Insights Fund holds 176K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PXD by 4.31% over the last quarter.

AIM VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS (INVESCO VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund Series II holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 154.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PXD by 57.83% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2383 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pioneer Natural Resources. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PXD is 0.48%, a decrease of 11.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.15% to 268,164K shares. The put/call ratio of PXD is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Pioneer Natural Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an American energy company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale, which is part of the Spraberry Trend of the Permian Basin, where the company is the largest acreage holder. The company is organized in Delaware and headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See all Pioneer Natural Resources regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.